facebook tracking pixel Smashing good time: Sold out destruction derby closes out 2022 fair | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Smashing good time: Sold out destruction derby closes out 2022 fair

News News |

Elias Funez
  

The ever popular destruction derby closed out the five-day run of the Nevada County Fair in front of a sold-out fairgrounds arena Sunday evening in Grass Valley, where plenty of metal munching mayhem took place.
Photo: Elias Funez
Pit crew members begin to smash their cars back into place in between heats at the Nevada County Fair destruction derby.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fans cheer the hard hits of the vehicle-versus-vehicle mayhem that is the destruction derby at the Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of destruction derby competitors give each other a rear-end bump.
Photo: Elias Funez
A car with matching pit crew awaits the beginning of the destruction derby.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 