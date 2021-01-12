Smartsville woman facing Placer County drug sale charges

A Smartsville woman is facing multiple drug sale charges in Placer County after being found in a vehicle with a wide variety of controlled substances, including suspected methamphetamine, heroin, Ecstasy, Xanax, oxycodone and marijuana, authorities said.

Odessa Spears, 26, has been charged with two counts of possessing controlled substances for sale, and two counts of transportation for sale. Her bond has been set at $110,000. She remained jailed Tuesday, court records state.

Spears and co-defendant Bogdan Galay — who faces the same charges and remained jailed Tuesday under $235,000 in bond — were arrested around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 3 after a Placer County sheriff’s deputy pulled over their vehicle in Roseville, authorities said.

The deputy contacted the driver, identified as Galay, 28, of Sacramento. The passenger identified was Spears, who was found to have two outstanding Placer County warrants, the release stated.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin, marijuana, and several tablets of Xanax, Oxycontin and Ecstasy, as well as a small bag of meth found in Spears’ sweatshirt. The deputy also found a digital scale, multiple plastic baggies, and credit cards and driver’s licenses belonging to other people, according to the release.

Spears has multiple misdemeanor convictions in Nevada County dating from 2013 to 2018, with multiple failures to appear on cases in 2019, court records state.

She was arraigned in Placer County Superior Court on Jan. 6, and has pleaded not guilty. The pair’s next court date is Jan. 26, according to court records.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.

Odessa Spears

