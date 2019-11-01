Smartsville fire contained

Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a Smartsville fire, near Highway 20 and Sicard Flat Road, Cal Fire said.

The person who reported the fire at 1:48 p.m. told authorities they saw flames from a possible burn pile. Cal Fire and the Loma Rica/Browns Valley Fire Department responded. They contained the fire to a half acre within an hour, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire, in a message.