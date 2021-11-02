Smallworks Holiday Show preps for seasonal shopping

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills has announced its 14th Annual Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 , the artists’ studio invites the public to celebrate this holiday exhibit with a live jazz performance by Gregory Young on keys and Andy Armstrong on bass. The show combines holiday gift shopping with a fine art gallery experience that supports local and regional artists.

The annual Smallworks Holiday Show combines holiday gift shopping with a fine art gallery experience that supports local and regional artists.

Submitted to The Union

The Smallworks Holiday Show will host open gallery hours for holiday gift shopping from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday beginning the following day, Nov. 13, through Dec. 18. Gallery visits by appointment are available as well. Visit asifstudios.com for more info.

Each year the Smallworks Holiday Show brings the center’s gallery walls to life with hundreds of original, one-of-a-kind works of art — including paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, mixed-media art, jewelry, pottery and sculptural, functional and wearable works of art.

Each year the Smallworks Holiday Show brings the center's gallery walls to life with hundreds of original, one-of-a-kind works of art.

Submitted to The Union

Each carefully composed gallery wall is a work of art in itself, consisting of one or more of each of the show’s 40-plus participants’ artworks. For this gallery event, hundreds of small creations are carefully collaged together by a crew of visual artists, culminating in a kind of visual poetry, a vibrant assemblage which speaks volumes about the gold mine of talent had by Nevada County’s community of artists.

As tradition will have it for this exhibit, artworks will be continually sold off the wall, creating an ever-changing show. Guests are encouraged to shop and take their purchases home with them, so that each time a piece is sold a new one may replace it. The juried show will continually accept new artists and artworks throughout the course of the show. Artists interested in submitting works following the opening reception may contact the center’s director, Amanda Paoletti at amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com , for more information.

The artists’ studio Holiday Open House Event will occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. This is an all day art event featuring special guest artists with pop up gallery exhibits, demonstrations and family friendly holiday gift making workshops throughout the exhibition.

Source: Artists’ Studio in the Foothills

KNOW & GO What: Artists’ Studio in the Foothills’ 14th Annual Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show When: Opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12; gallery hours for holiday gift shopping from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday beginning the following day, Nov. 13, through Dec. 18 Where: Visual Arts Center of Nevada County, 940 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley