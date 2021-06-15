Small fire off Highway 49 is quickly extinguished
A small fire that broke out just after 10 a.m. Tuesday off Highway 49 was quickly contained by firefighters, authorities said.
The fire, near the intersection of Highway 49 and Running M Drive, burned around a quarter-acre before being extinguished around 11 a.m. by responding personnel with the Higgins Fire Protection District, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge.
The blaze started on private property in the area, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Eldridge said. No one was injured and no structures were damaged by the fire, she added.
