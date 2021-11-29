Small businesses shine: Holidays benefit downtown Grass Valley merchants

Goodtimes skate shop manager Andy Jarette helps customers with transactions over the busy downtown Grass Valley holiday shopping weekend.

Photo: Elias Funez

Downtown Grass Valley was bustling with shoppers over the busy holiday shopping weekend and merchants along Mill Street noted the decent crowds.

“It’s been steady all day,” Goodtimes manager Andy Jarette said. “Nothing too crazy.”

A large banner in front of Stucki Jewelers reminded passersby of their longstanding “free if it snows” promotion now in its 13th year. This year if it snows one inch on one day between Dec. 8 and 31, then those who purchased items on Nov. 26 and 27 will get their items for free.

Elsewhere on Mill Street, merchants such as Grass Valley games’ Zak Lewis, were on track to having one of his best Black Friday weekends ever.

“We’ve been killing it since 9 a.m.,” Grass Valley Games owner Zak Lewis said. “We had a line of about 40 people out the door this morning.“

Lewis added that his recent move to a larger location has benefited his company immensely.

“We’re already on track to beat out all the other (Black Friday’s).”

Photo: Elias Funez

Stucki Jewelers’s “free if it snows” promotion is giving folks 24 chances for one inch of snow to fall within a 24 hour period. Instead of just on Christmas, now the snow can fall between Dec. 8 and Dec. 31st.

Photo: Elias Funez

Shoppers try on apparel from Wild Side over the weekend in downtown Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez