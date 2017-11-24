Small Business Saturday a chance to support western Nevada County merchants

As shoppers kick into full gear this holiday season, many western Nevada County retailers are reminding the community to support local businesses.

Tess' Kitchen Store, on Mill Street in Grass Valley, is having a "Small Business Saturday" sale today. Steve Rosenthal, who owns Tess', said the annual promotion has become a Thanksgiving weekend tradition.

"It's a great way for us to remind internet shoppers to support their local businesses," Rosenthal said.

The sale at Tess' includes discounts on the store's private label food line, kitchen gear and cooking classes.

Williams Stationery, another downtown Grass Valley Business, is also promoting Small Business Saturday.

"We are a small business, like most are in Grass Valley, and we hope people will shop with us, rather than shopping online or going down to Roseville," said Sue Williams, who co-owns the store.

Recommended Stories For You

Williams Stationery will be giving out free, reusable bags with the slogan "shop small" to commemorate the occasion, Williams said.

Grass Valley's Stucki Jewelers is running a "free if it snows" promotion on Small Business Saturday. The price of purchases made today will be refunded in full to customers if it snows on Christmas, according to James Arbaugh, who co-owns the store.

Stucki has been upholding the "free if it snows" tradition for nine years. In 2012, all customers received their money back after a white Christmas, Arbaugh said. Check with the store for all the details of the promotion.

Other Thanksgiving weekend shopping opportunities

The Country Christmas Faire is on this weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Four exhibit buildings are filled with handcrafted items, including ornaments, jewelry, wooden crafts and more.

The Faire — open today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — also features food, music, a gingerbread house exhibit and a community bonfire.

The Nevada City United Methodist Church is hosting a "Craft Faire and Sandwich Shoppe" today, beginning at 10 a.m. The event features handcrafted gifts and foods at 433 Broad St., Nevada City.

Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a Christmas Rummage Sale today beginning at 10 a.m., featuring Christmas decor. The sale will take place at 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley.

A display of handcrafted art gift items is on sale at the LeeAnn Brook Fine Art Gallery, at 300 Spring St., Nevada City. The sale begins at 10 a.m.

The Osborn Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City, is also hosting a holiday gift fair today beginning at 11 a.m.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.