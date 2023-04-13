SACRAMENTO — Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to California businesses and residents affected by the Mosquito Fire that occurred from Sept. 6 — Oct. 27, 2022 announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s authorized representative, Nancy Ward, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, on April 3.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter and Yuba counties in California; and Washoe County in Nevada.