Though the numbers are dwindling on a near-hourly basis, thousands of Nevada County residents were still without power Wednesday, this according to Pacific Gas & Electric as well as the California State Geoportal.
On Wednesday morning, PG&E released a statement reporting that about 5,300 customers in Nevada County remained without power. By 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, California Geoportal stated the number was down to 4,817.
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PG&E, explained that the numbers change rapidly as crews continue to make progress in restoring power to the area.
“We’ve been making progress today. That number changes throughout the day as crews work,” said Moreno.
Some in the area have been baffled by notices they received stating an expected restoration date, only to have the date change. This unpredictability is due in large part to continued damage as snow melts, then more snow falling on top of it.
According the the PG&E outage center, estimated times of restoration for the North Bloomfield Road region are set for March 12 at 10 p.m. As of Wednesday afternoon there were more than 600 customers there without service since Feb. 26 when the initial outage occurred.
Once a snowstorm begins, PG&E can start assessing any potential damage and begin to tally the number of power poles and other necessary equipment they may need, in addition to identifying any damage points.
Many customers, Moreno said, live on private roads that are not county-maintained, therefore not plowed. Others live in more populated areas where there are more power lines, providing more opportunities for damage to occur. Additionally, if PG&E has the means to help an area of 5,000 people versus a much smaller number, they will opt to help the larger group first. The most affected areas currently, he said, were the North Bloomfield Road region east of Highway 49 in Nevada City and around Highway 174.
“We are finding access more difficult than we had predicted in some areas. We have areas of fresh damages and trees continue to fall and block roadways and access points,” said Moreno.” “The conditions are very difficult. When we have full access we can bring in all kinds of heavy equipment, and equipment up that can lift power lines up in the air. But in some areas, we are literally doing this manually. Crews are using pulleys. It’s hard work. It’s more labor intensive.”
Moreno stressed that access has been the hardest challenge, and that PG&E has added some of its gas crews to the efforts who can efficiently help clear roads, and in some neighborhoods have utilized snow cats and side-by-side vehicles to make safe transportation to affected areas more feasible.
“We continue pressing on. We can do the work, it just takes time.”
Though a large number of customers remained in the dark Wednesday, Moreno said his company feels the frustration and has one goal for the county: to provide people with the power they need, some in desperate situations.
“I am happy to say my interactions with customers is that they understand the challenges we’re facing and appreciate the work the crews are doing,” said Moreno. “We understand it’s not convenient to be without power. We just want people to know our crews have been working 16-hour days as safely as they can, and have worked through weekends. We have about as many people out there as we can.”
For the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area, customers are encouraged to visit PGE.com/outages or tune in to local radio stations and media.
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.