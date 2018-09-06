Sliger Fire: 104 acres burned, 45 pct. contained (VIDEO)

UPDATE: Thursday, 7:30 a.m.

#SligerFire [update] off Sliger Mine Rd and Hida Way, northwest of Georgetown (El Dorado County) is now 104 acres & 45% contained. All evacuation orders lifted. https://t.co/K6JvXGjAAJ pic.twitter.com/Tz4lYuX4g8 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 6, 2018

Date/Time Started: September 04, 2018 3:03 pm

Administrative Unit: CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit

County: El Dorado County

Location: Sliger Mine Rd and Hida Way, northwest of Georgetown

Acres Burned – Containment: 104 acres – 45% contained

Evacuations: All evacuation orders lifted.

Evacuation center: Auburn Recreation Dist. Regional Park Gym located at 3760 Richardson Dr., Auburn.

Animal evacuation center: El Dorado County Animal Shelter at 6435 Capitol Ave., Diamond Springs. Placer County Animal Services Center located at 11232 B Ave., North Auburn.

Road Closures: All road closures have been lifted with the exception of Drivers Flat Road at Foresthill Rd.

Cause: Under investigation

Cooperating Agencies: Cooperating Agencies: El Dorado County Sheriffs Office, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, CHP, State Parks, USFS, Georgetown FD, El Dorado FD, Garden Valley FD, Mosquito FD, Diamond Springs FD, Rescue FD, Pioneer FD

Total Fire Engines: 47

Total Fire Crews: 22

Total Helicopters: 3

Total Dozers: 4

Total Water Tenders: 6

Long/Lat: -120.92611/38.94388

Conditions: Forward progress has stopped. Firefighters continue to build containment lines and strenghten existing lines. Fire activity has decreased significantly. Placer County Sheriff’s Office is working on reducing mandatory evacuations to advisory.

Courtesy of Cal Fire.