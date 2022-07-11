Sleeping man found with fentanyl, paraphernalia
A man who appeared to be sleeping in his vehicle over the weekend was found with around 7 ounces of suspected fentanyl, authorities said.
Scott Edward Britton, 30, faces felony charges of transporting a controlled substance and bringing drugs into jail. He also has a probation violation, Nevada County Jail reports state.
Arrested Saturday, Britton remained jailed Monday without bond, reports show.
Deputies spotted Britton near McCourtney and Wolf Mountain roads after responding to reports of someone passed out in their vehicle. They found the vehicle running and Britton apparently sleeping in the driver’s seat, a news release states.
“Deputies also saw a single dose of Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, near Britton,” reports state.
Deputies determined Britton was on probation for narcotics sales, which he confirmed. They then searched Britton and his vehicle, finding some 7 ounces — 200 grams — of suspected fentanyl throughout the vehicle, as well as a digital scale and other paraphernalia, the release states.
Authorities then arrested Britton and booked him into jail, reports state.
“This seizure of over 200 grams of fentanyl potentially saves countless lives, knowing that a dose as small as 2 mg is considered lethal,” the release states.
Alan Riquelmy is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249
