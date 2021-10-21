Ski, snowboard swap benefits Silver Springs students
Silver Springs High School will be hosting a ski and snowboard swap fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 30. Sponsored by New Covenant Baptist Church, there will be an impressive selection of affordable skis and snowboards available in sizes ranging from children to adults. The swap will be on the school’s campus, located at 140 Park Ave. in Grass Valley. All sales are final, no exchanges or refunds. All proceeds will benefit Silver Springs High School’s Associated Student Body Fund and school activities.
