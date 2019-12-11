Six candidates run for Nevada City Council; 3 run for District 1 Board of Supervisors

The deadline for candidates to declare for office has passed, with one new name added to the local list.

Six candidates will vie for three spots on the Nevada City Council. In a Nevada County Board of Supervisors race, three people are vying for the office.

All other local races are unopposed.

Rick Ewald, Douglass Fleming, Daniela Fernandez, incumbent David Parker, Lorraine Reich and incumbent Reinette Senum will appear on the March 3 ballot for the Nevada City Council.

Fleming declared his run on Wednesday. The other candidates previously had filed the required paperwork.

Councilwoman Valerie Moberg isn’t seeking reelection, which pushed back the candidate declaration deadline to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In races where the incumbent is running, the deadline was last Friday. If the incumbent didn’t run, the deadline was Wednesday.

Nevada City Clerk Niel Locke is assured reelection. The deadline to declare for that office ended Friday.

Other races

Incumbent Heidi Hall, Michael Taylor and Deborah Wilder are running for the District 1 seat on the Board of Supervisors. If no candidate achieves at least 50% of the vote, plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will face off in November.

Incumbent Ed Scofield has no opposition for his District 2 seat. Hardy Bullock is unopposed for District 5. The incumbent for that seat, Richard Anderson, isn’t running again.

Nevada County Superior Court Judges Linda Sloven and Robert Tice-Raskin face no opposition for their respective seats.

A slate of state and federal lawmakers, whose districts include Nevada County, will face opponents in March.

To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.