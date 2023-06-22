Staff Writer
Last week a local group called Coffee Talk hosted an informational event where leaders in Nevada County can answer questions from invited guests directly.
Questions that arose from the group included; the Courthouse in Nevada City, the County’s preparation for fire season, how to make an improvement to the neighborhood park, and affordable workplace living to name a few.
Alison Lehman, Nevada County Executive and Heidi Hall, Nevada County Supervisor for District 1 were invited to meet with about 25 community members at Wolf Creek Lodge conference room, located at the corner of McKnight and Freeman Lane in Grass Valley for coffee, questions and conversation.
Coffee Talk is an informal forum of smart, open-minded people with no particular agenda, but rather a shared common interest in the communities of Grass Valley and Nevada City, according to Tim Collins who leads the discussions.
“We’ve been doing this for four plus years now,” Collins said. “Have had some very interesting presenters. Our goal is to inform, not to persuade. We are happy to entertain hard questions, just not to debate.”
The invited guests inquired about a wide-variety of issues.
“The questions were thoughtful, the discussion had a lot of depth and it was really fun to connect with community members and talk about issues,” Lehman said.
Some of the questions from the group were regarding Nevada County policies and priorities.
County operations and 2023 board objectives were also the focus.
Questions were asked about where a new courthouse will be constructed and what will be done with the current building located at 201 Church Street in Nevada City.
“We don’t know. Our understanding from the state is that it is still on the budget,” Lehman said. “It is going to be sited in Nevada City. They have identified three locations. One at the tech center, one in front of the Rood Center and one near the U.S. Forest Headquarters.”
There should be a decision soon to determine where the site for the courthouse will be, according to Lehman.
An ad hoc committee was established that includes senior executive staff from the county and the city, Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming and Supervisor Hall.
An allocated fund to conduct a “highest and best use study” is the first step the county has taken.
Highest and best use is a real estate appraisal principle that refers to the most profitable, legally permissible, physically possible, and financially feasible use of a property, which maximizes its value, according to the Dictionary of Real Estate Appraisal.
“From there we will be conducting community outreach to look at what would be the best use for the current courthouse since we know that the court does not plan on reusing it,” Lehman said.
A new use must also replace the economic engine that has been the courthouse with its many visitors and employees, including the District Attorney, the Public Defender, the Probation Office, and private counsel, who may be drawn away from the downtown to the new courthouse.
Although a new courthouse likely won’t open before 2028 or even 2030, it’s not too soon to plan how the building may be reused, according to Lehman.
“We have teamed up to ensure that the County and the Nevada City work collaboratively with the Courts to ensure a smooth transition that includes the ongoing maintenance and ultimate re-use of the facility for the community’s benefit,” Lehman said.
Economic development
Other efforts to support economic development include grant funding and connecting with business.
Grant funding from the California Office of Small Business Advocates secured and distributed $107,500 in grant funding to 43 Nevada County microbusinesses.
Also, the new resource within the county called the economic development office, connected with over 70 businesses, nonprofits, individuals, agencies and regional and state partners, according to Lehman.
The county also successfully administered over $2 million of resilience grants to 34 eligible entities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the most recent COVID-19 relief legislation for businesses recovering from the mandated closures.
Fire preparedness
There were a lot of questions about what the county is doing to be prepared for the fire season.
“We talked about recent grant funding from CAL FIRE that will enable a significant push to reduce fuels ahead of fire season,” Lehman said. “ We are aiming to clear debris along as many miles of County-maintained roadways as possible through this grant, expanding our roadside vegetation work to around 100 additional miles, if possible.”
The Office of Emergency Services (OES) provides avenues for individuals and communities to become more resilient by awarding 26 micro-grants to our growing number of Firewise Communities for defensible space work, equipment purchase, and hazardous vegetation removal, according to Heidi Hall.
At $3,600 per award, the intent of the micro-grants is to provide Firewise Communities with a “boost” to support “their mighty efforts” to create wildfire resilient neighborhoods, according to Hall.
Nevada County has more Firewise Communities than any other county in California according to The Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities.
“If you think about the importance of that it really shows the community investment,” Lehman said.
The county is funding three large-scale shaded fuel breaks to create 1,000 acres of new protection for residents to improve fire preparedness including the South County Shaded Fuel Break, a 339-acre project for 226 privately owned parcels near Alta Sierra, according to Lehman.
Shaded fuel breaks remove ladder fuels that allow fire to travel upward, meaning the clearing of the understory, grasses and bushes, according to Don Wagner, Fire Chief for the Penn Valley Fire Protection District.
Evacuation routes will be treated by addressing the heavy fuels within 75 feet of either side on parts of Lodestar, Buck Mountain, Brewer Roads, and Sharmiden Way.
Woodpecker Ravine Shaded Fuel Break, a 410-acre project that will treat private property along key evacuation routes, including Rattlesnake, Lower Colfax, and Mount Olive Roads.
The project also focuses on strategic ridge-lines to create a cohesive wildfire defense zone.
300 treated acres of private property will result in protection for the communities of Grass Valley, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready and Alta Sierra through the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone Phase 2 Project.
OES is actively seeking funding to support fuel reduction on 400 acres of BLM land and another 300 acres of private land that are part of the larger Phase 2 vision for the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone.
Housing
Developing affordable housing and workforce housing requires coordination with local jurisdictions, developers, and other partners, according to the board objectives.
In January residents started moving into Cashin’s Field, a 51-unit affordable housing project located at 170 Ridge Road in Nevada City, intended for local working families and long-time residents.
Other housing projects making progress this year include the Commons Resource Center, which will provide a centralized service location for individuals experiencing homelessness.
Identifying funding to start phase 2 of Lone Oak Senior Apartments located at 10584 Broken Oak Court in Penn Valley is also in progress.
Lone Oak Phase 2 is a senior housing project that will double the existing onsite units, according to Lehman.
The launch of a workbook for residents who may be interested in adding a “granny unit” otherwise known as an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) to their property has been created.
In an effort to increase housing options, the workbook will help make this type of housing more accessible and easier to navigate.
Recreation
The county is currently asking for the community’s ideas on projects, programs, policies, or solutions that may enhance recreation access, support health and safety, preserve natural resources and increase economic vitality.
The Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan has been set to identify recreation needs and articulate a long-term vision for managing open spaces and recreation resources. It is made possible thanks to a $200,000 grant.
Submit project ideas via the survey at www.NevadaCountyRecreation.com/projectideas or visit a kiosk at various library locations, recreation facilities or community spaces and events.
This year, Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund grants will also be awarded another $200,000 in addition to the $415,570 awarded in 2022 for high-impact, shovel-ready recreation projects.
“We expect to announce these grant awards in late summer/early fall,” Lehman said.