Staff Writer
It appears as though Amanda Courtney has no lack of energy.
In addition to owning and operating Live Wire Products alongside her husband Chad Smith, Courtney also runs The Cowboy Closet, a Western wear shop located in the same space as her agricultural fencing business in Penn Valley. The couple’s two Bracco Italiano Italian Pointers, Sarge and Jana, help with customer service.
“Chad and I bought Live Wire Products in January 2020, and just through being in the community and growing up here and everything else, you know there’s not a lot of places to get Western garb,” Courtney said. “And so in rearranging the building and putting the retail space in a different area, we had an open section. I had a hard time finding Western kids’ clothes for our daughter, so I saw a need and we decided we would just go for it. So we started The Cowboy Closet inside Live Wire Products.”
Closely related, Live Wire and The Cowboy Closet, if anything, complement one another.
“(Live Wire) sells agricultural fencing supplies and we specialize in electric fencing for animals and livestock. We (also) do impermanent fencing so we do non-climb fencing, things like that. We do a lot of residential fencing in the way of not board and batten fencing, but steel fencing. We do that as well. Most of it is just for livestock.”
The Cowboy Closet, however, offers the Western garb often preferred by those in agriculture as well as their youngsters.
The idea for The Cowboy Closet came after an unpleasant customer service experience Courtney had with another retailer. After receiving the wrong merchandise for her daughter, she was forced to drive to Roseville where her request for refund was denied and the company expected her to pay for the merchandise to be returned to the shelf. Frustrated, she decided to take matters into her own hands, and The Cowboy Closet was born.
Courtney said her shop also strives to offer a wide range of sizes and cuts, ensuring everyone leaves happy.
“Growing up tall, I had a hard time finding jeans that were tall,” she said. “It’s hard when you go in and you can’t find your size in something, so we carry everything from a triple-0 with a 38-inch inseam to a men’s size 46 and a 40 inch inseam. We’ve gotten a lot of business in that people can actually walk in and find their size. If you’re a woman’s triple-0 or a woman’s 18/20 you have the ability to walk in and get something, everything from an extra small to a 4X.”
Courtney has limited her merchandise to select vendors she said offer quality and allow her to provide the inventory at an affordable and comparable price to her customers.
“We really only carry two to three major brands; we carry Kimes Ranch Jeans, which are made in Arizona. And then we carry the Cruel Girl Cinch brand. There was no limit to what I could order so if I wanted to order five pairs of jeans, I could order five pair of jeans. I didn’t have to spend $20-30,000. When starting a clothing company, it takes so much money and inventory to start that I was able to build the inventory that way. And both the companies have been phenomenal, and they have really quality stuff.
“We say The Cowboy Closet but we don’t do any boots or anything like that, it is just Western workwear, dress wear, and kids’ clothes.”
Also important to Courtney is knowing the country of origin for her merchandise.
“Even with Live Wire, we get nothing from China. We get a lot of stuff from the United States, from New Zealand. We try to support local businesses, we try to use as much as possible local businesses and support local. We have things called Spinning Jennies which winds up wire; local welding and fabrication shops make those for us. As far as clothing, we try to keep things within the continental United States. It’s not always an option, but if it can be that’s always our first choice.”
As if not busy enough running Live Wire and The Cowboy Closet, Courtney also is the third-generation to take over Alpine Meadows Stables in Lake Tahoe, her family’s horseback riding stable guiding scenic tours, half-day rides, pack trips, and taking novices out for their first time.
“The majority of our business is taking out a lot of first-time riders and just giving people the opportunity to get out in the forest and have a good time and ride a horse. There’s three of us who have been in the area since the ‘50s and ‘60s. The other two are still family-ran, wonderful operations. We keep about 45 horses up there, we run them on a rotation. We’ve got about 65 horses all together right now.”
Back at The ‘Closet, Courtney said she is happy to place any kind of special order with her vendors and welcomes people in for what she calls a relaxed, causal setting.
“We try to make it a fun family atmosphere. We welcome kids; it’s hard to find a place where, we don’t mind if kids come in and try on 20 pairs of jeans. You want them to fit. You want the kids to be happy. We just try to promote a fun atmosphere. We really want to support our community; the community has done good things for us. And I loved growing up in Grass Valley. I want my daughter to love growing up in Grass Valley and Nevada County.
“I want people to feel comfortable. Even if they are not getting something, swing by and have some coffee and say hi. And pet a dog.”
Live Wire Products and the Cowboy Closet are located at 10187 Commercial Ave, Penn Valley, CA 95946. They can be reached at 530-432-8028 or 530-432-8061. For more information visit www.facebook.com/thecowboycloset.