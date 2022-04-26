Singer brings ‘Spring in Paris’ to Grass Valley

Emmanuel Episcopal Church will present “Spring in Paris,” an afternoon with singer Nicole Adette Romine at 3 p.m. on May 1. After a successful career as a dancer and choreographer, Romine moved to Paris where she began singing the songs of Edith Piaf. She brings her songs to life with her colorful introductions and her soulful voice. She will be accompanied by Thomas Greathouse.

The performance will take place in Buck Hall, which is next door to the church at 235 South Church Street in Grass Valley. The hall will be decorated as a French bistro. Pastries, fruit, and beverages will be served. There is no charge but donations are appreciated and will help fund future concerts.