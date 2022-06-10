facebook tracking pixel Silver Springs, SAEL high schools send off grads | TheUnion.com
Silver Springs, SAEL high schools send off grads

Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning’s graduating class of 2022 parades up Broad Street Friday morning before the promotion ceremony held on the steps of the former Nevada City Elementary School grounds in Nevada City. The school graduated 46.
Photo: Elias Funez
Silver Springs High School held its 2022 graduation Thursday evening on the school’s Park Avenue campus in Grass Valley. One graduate decorated their cap with a photo and the words, "We made it Dad, RIP.“
John Hart
SAEL students make their way back to the steps of their school in Nevada City, where a graduation ceremony was held in front of friends and family gathered on the street. The Nevada City Police Department assisted in the road closure for the event.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

The graduating class of Silver Springs High School walks through a crowd of friends and family as many record the procession with their smartphones.
John Hart
SAEL student speaker Connie Krautkramer gives a speech during Friday’s graduation ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

Silver Springs student speaker Elieda Miller addresses the graduating class.
John Hart
Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning at Nevada City Elementary School held its graduation Friday morning from the school’s steps.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

Two friends share a hug after the ceremonies.
John Hart
A scholarly looking therapy dog could be seen on the sidelines of the SAEL graduation ceremony Friday morning in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

The 2022 graduating class of Silver Springs High School.
John Hart

 

A Silver Springs graduate receives her diploma from Principal Marty Mathiesen.
John Hart

 

Some Silver Springs families brought balloons for their graduates.
John Hart

 

