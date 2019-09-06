Silver Screen presents “Double Indemnity”

The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on Sept. 7, with the 1944 classic, “Double Indemnity.” In the film, Barbara Stanwyck catches Fred MacMurray’s eager, roaming eye. They plot to murder her husband and make off with the insurance. So much lust, so much scheming. So much darkness. This can’t end well. “Double Indemnity” will be shown at noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the Library, the movie is free. For information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.auburnsilverscreen.com. The next Silver Screen presentation, “The Lady Vanishes,” will be on Oct. 5.