Signed, sealed, delivered

Allison Gray displays the quilt made for her from her old Postal Service uniforms. Customers and coworkers autographed the piece which hangs in her home.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

For anyone who has received or sent a parcel out of Nevada City Post Office, the holidays may look a little different this year. Absent will be Allison Gray, a 27-year veteran of the postal service who retired Oct. 31.

Born and raised in Auburn, Gray’s entry to mail handling began in the Central Valley in the 1990s, when most of her time was spent caring for her four children.

“I was watching someone deliver mail down in Lodi, and I think my youngest child was in second or third grade, and I thought, ‘I bet I could do that,’” Gray said. “So, I took the test with a number two pencil, waited about eight months and got a call. They had an opening at the Lodi office, so I went for my interview.”

Her early days as a postal carrier were busy. Luckily, she set off on a successful foot with help from her supervisor.

“It took me all of one summer to learn one route, but the guy that taught me was a retired Navy lieutenant pilot,” she said. “When he teaches you something, it’s by the book, it’s by the letter, it’s precise, it’s careful. ‘You’re either going to be the best, or I don’t want you on my route.’ That was in 1995.”

Carrying mail in a rural area has challenges of its own, especially since customers in the region were heavily reliant on the U.S. Postal Service.

“They are miles from anyone. I had probably four or five hundred people on the first route,” Gray said. “So, once I got that down, I would spend probably two to three hours in the office getting it all thrown up. You train your hands so you are looking and throwing at the same time. You train your hands and they know where to go.”

Her adeptness at handling letters, parcels and the like prompted Gray to learn seven other routes in the Lodi region. Eventually, she was transferred to the Woodbridge office, which meant she was literally delivering her own mail.

Throughout her career she has encountered a laundry list of unusual circumstances, not the least of which was the time she was asked to make a special delivery.

“I think the funniest thing anyone ever asked me to do in 27 years was to deliver a lobster (via) Express Mail to the nudist colony,” Gray said. “And I said no. I can’t. I might get the giggles. Somebody else delivered it.”

Another year she found herself delivering — on Christmas Day, no less — Razr scooters, which were popular at the time. As she made her way through her route, other kids were riding their own Razrs.

“I was delivering and dodging at the same time,” she said.

Finally moving to Nevada City in 2005 with her retired husband, Gray grew fidgety and knew she would have to find a new position.

“I sent my resume on a Thursday and on Friday got a call from the Grass Valley (post) office, and they said, ‘We are going to do an interview on Monday but you will be training for this route on Tuesday.’ In the Grass Valley office, I probably delivered 16 of their 24 routes in the course of four years. I stayed very busy,” she said.

Gray said that much of the work in the postal service is getting “the craft down, and it’s not easy.”

Once trained, however, “you just follow the mail.”

One fateful day Gray was making a delivery out at snowy Loma Rica Drive in Grass Valley when it dawned on her that perhaps she was tempting fate after backing down an icy road for 1,000 feet or more.

“I went, ‘That’s it. I’m gonna get hurt out here,’” she said. “I did (a) route for Nevada City and said, ‘I’d like to come indoors,’ and there were two positions, so I put my name in and (got the call).“

Over the years, Gray sorted mail, sorted parcels and worked behind the ever-busy counter. And through those years, she became friends with her customers. Upon her recent retirement, she was bestowed with gifts ranging from artwork to coffee, all tokens of appreciation for her years on duty. She even keeps a list of those who sent their well-wishes; she knows them as people, but also knows their post office box number after years of helping them.

“These are people, but because I will see someone and know their number, that’s how my brain works,” Gray said. “It’s just training. Put faces to those P.O. boxes.”

Gray will enjoy her retirement in the Nevada City home she shares with her Chihuahua, Peanut, the backwards-walking dog. The decision, she said, was largely influenced by the health of her mother.

The thing she said she will miss the most about the Nevada City Post Office is the people.

“There are so many memories,” she said. “Chris Crockett used to sing to me. The first time I saw him in line, he started softly singing Elvis Costello’s ‘Allison.’ Mostly, I wanted to be of service.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.