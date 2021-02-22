 Signed by Lou: Conter’s book sells out during event, another scheduled | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Signed by Lou: Conter’s book sells out during event, another scheduled

News News |

Elias Funez
  

USS Arizona survivor, World War II hero and Grass Valley resident Lou Conter signs copies of his book “The Lou Conter Story” for people Saturday at Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fellow servicemen salute one another during retired Lt. Cmdr. Lou Conter’s book signing. Books available at the event were sold out in a few minutes, prompting a follow-up book signing event to be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Margarita’s Restaurant in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Lou Conter signs a copy of a Life Magazine from 1939.
Photo: Elias Funez
People were lined up outside Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley to get the chance to have retired Lt. Cmdr. Lou Conter sign their books and items during his book signing event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Conter smiles as he signs copies of his book “The Lou Conter Story” Saturday at Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Lou Conter, with the help of Mary Johansen, signs copies of his book “The Lou Conter Story.”
Photo: Elias Funez
Retired Lt. Cmdr. Lou Conter smiles as people approach him to have their books signed by the USS Arizona and World War II survivor Saturday afternoon at Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more