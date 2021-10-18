Sign donated to county’s animal shelter
As part of their efforts to help promote the Grass Valley Animal Shelter and animal adoptions at the city shelter, Rational Animal produced and gifted a beautiful, locally-made sign now installed on Freeman Lane. For their next project there, the organization is raising money to help the shelter fulfill their dreams of having a “Catio” — a patio for cats awaiting their forever homes, where they can get sun, a view of nature, move more freely and socialize. For a $100 donation, the talented artists from Swazzle Puppet Studio, Sean and Patrick Johnson, will create illustrations of people’s pets to be painted in the new mural inside the shelter. For more information, contact Susan Brandt at 917-239-9229 or donate through their website at http://www.rational-animal.org.
