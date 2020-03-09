Sierra Writers Wednesday meeting cancelled
Submitted by Christopher Hall
Given community concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the Sierra Writers meeting scheduled for March 11 has been cancelled. The group is following Sierra College’s lead through March and hope to resume with a regularly scheduled meeting on April 8. While the risk posed by COVID-19 may be small at this time, Sierra Writers members said they decided that an abundance of caution is appropriate at this time.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.