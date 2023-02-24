Shoppers of Sierra Timberline’s outlet store should be aware: the store is closing to make way for a hot tub store in the same location.
“We have been working on plans to open up a hot tub store in that location for some time now,” said Emily Potter, General Manager of Sierra Timberline. “We are very excited about this natural progression in our growth and ability to serve our community of hot tubbers.”
Potter added that she surmises many would want the opportunity to greet the day with a warm and invigorating massage and wind the day down with an evening under the stars—the perfect job for a hot tub.
She said the staff of Sierra Timberline would be working “feverishly” beginning in March to host a grand opening sometime in May for the spa business which is yet to be named.
“Until then we continue to have our hot tubs in our main store as they have been for the past 35 years,” Potter said. “Once our hot tub store is open we will be looking forward to expanding our interior furniture department.
“Never a dull moment for us at Sierra Timberline.”