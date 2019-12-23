Sierra Timberline opens outlet store in Grass Valley

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Sierra Timberline is trying to expand its customer base, and help those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford its products.

On Nov. 24, the retail shop opened Sierra Timberline Outlet Center to do just that.

The store features discounted items, including fabrics and floor models that have been discontinued, along with used goods and products that maintain slight blemishes.

Mostly, the target audience is either customers who can’t afford their newer products or people who own two homes who don’t want to purchase completely new items, said Sierra Timberline General Manager Emily Potter.

“We need to be able to service those people because they want to work with us and we want to take care of them,” she said, adding that most outlet products include 70% discounts.

The Outlet, as Potter refers to it, is a few doors down from Sierra Timberline on Idaho Maryland Road.

Everything gets looked over before it is sold at the shop, said Potter, who said a warehouse worker and floor person were hired to run the new space.

While the general manager believes retail hasn’t shifted completely online, she acknowledged that consumers have become more conscious, not wanting to throw away items for a long time.

“They’re very particular and they’re putting a lot of thought into their decisions,” she said.

