Sierra Theaters up for sale

Sierra Theaters is up for sale and includes the Del Oro Theatre building and the business that runs both the Del Oro and Sutton Cinemas.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

The owners of Grass Valley’s Sierra Theaters — the Del Oro Theatre and Sutton Cinemas — have publicly announced that they have put their business up for sale, however, they want to assure the community that they are not closing, and will continue to screen films until a buyer is found.

“We are open and everything is business as usual,” Del Oro Theatre co-owner Azriel LaMarca said. “Kind of a weird way to put it out there, because we don’t have any definitive timeline about any of it, so for now everything is now open and operating as normal.”

The Del Oro Theatre recently had their most successful weekend of the last four months according to LaMarca, with the opening of “Avatar: The Way of Water” which brought in $134 million across US box offices.

“Local audiences have responded enthusiastically to James Cameron’s new epic set in the watery world of Pandora,” LaMarca said. “And the holiday season of movies is just beginning. More exciting films are opening at Del Oro Theatre and Sutton Cinemas this week.

Despite recent successes, the decision to seek a buyer for the Del Oro Theatre was made in mid-November as, “the result of a thoughtful process that required much time, reflection, and consideration,” according to a release.

The sale would include the Del Oro Theatre building as well as the business that operates both locations.

Sierra Theaters employees smile from the lobby of the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley. Both the Del Oro Theatre and Sutton Cinemas are to be kept open while a new buyer for the business is sought.

Photo: Courtesy photo

“The main thing is that the building is for sale,” LaMarca said. “We do not own the building at Sutton Cinemas. For now both theaters are open, but they are one business.”

According to the release, “The last few years have been challenging for all of us, and movie theaters are still recovering. We have owned and operated theaters in the area since 1979 and firmly believe in the power and potency of the shared movie experience in a theater. We have worked tirelessly to keep the movies going in Grass Valley over the last three years, and we intend to find a buyer who will continue to bring the movie-going experience to Nevada County at the Del Oro Theatre.”

“We look forward to welcoming you to the movies this holiday season and in the New Year. Our commitment to this community has never wavered, and we are deeply grateful for your ongoing support. The cherished memories of time spent at the movies in Nevada County span generations; our family shares them too. So, make a date to see a movie in the theater! We are confident everyone in Nevada County can find the perfect film for their special outing. Our wonderful staff will be there with smiles and fresh popcorn and ready to make new memories,” Sierra Theaters owners Mike & Barbara Getz, and Michael and Azriel LaMarca said in a release.

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.