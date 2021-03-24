Sierra Theaters not reopening despite red tier

FROM A RELEASE:

Sierra Theaters is a local family-owned and operated small business in Grass Valley. The impacts of COVID-19 on this business have been substantial. Over a year since the original shutdown, Grass Valley’s movie theaters remain closed. Several factors will be considered to determine when the conditions are right for theaters to reopen. As of today, a reopening date has not been set.

Although Nevada County moves into the Red Tier this week and movie theaters are allowed to open at 25% capacity, Grass Valley’s movie theaters will not open right away. Capacity restrictions and a limited supply of new movies present major challenges to operating sustainably. In addition, uncertainty remains about the virus trajectory. Restarting a business from total closure is an intensive undertaking. Last year the theaters reopened twice, only to be shut down again by COVID-19 restrictions a few weeks later. All signs must point to consistent and steady improvement in the COVID-19 situation before staff is hired, supplies ordered, and all the business engines restarted.

The good news is, conditions are improving, and the theaters are optimistic that they will reopen soon.

Source: Sierra Theaters