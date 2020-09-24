Sierra Streams Institute Wins $2,500 in 49er Rotary Duck Race

Sierra Streams Institute of Nevada City is the $2,500 grand prize winner of the 29th Annual Gold Country Duck Race, held Sept. 20 on Deer Creek in Nevada City. The grand prize was accepted by Sierra Streams co-founder and longtime member John Vanderveen, who said the money would be used toward rebuilding Sierra Streams’ offices, which were destroyed on Aug. 18 by the Jones Fire.

The winning ticket matched the number of the racing duck that emerged from a field of several thousand toy ducks to take top honors in annual event, which is normally held as part of Nevada City’s Constitution Day weekend celebration. Due to COVID-19 conditions, this year’s race was run with no audience and was instead live streamed on Facebook.

Winning the $1,000 second prize was Cody Grout of Nevada City, while the $500 third place prize went to Ben Barretta of Peardale.

The sponsor race was won by BT Consulting, Inc. of Shingle Springs, which donated its $500 prize back to the 49er Rotary Club.

The duck race is sponsored by the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City. The race is the club’s largest annual fundraiser, providing financial assistance to numerous school, youth and community groups.