Sierra Stages cancels all remaining performances of ‘Blithe Spirit’

​It is with regret and disappointment that Sierra Stages announces the cancellation of all remaining performances (March 13, 14, 15, 19, 20 and 21) of its production of “Blithe Spirit” at the Nevada Theatre. The cancellation is based upon the guidance relating to public gatherings issued by the State of California on March 11, and concern about the health and safety of audiences, cast, production staff and ushers.

Ticketholders for the canceled performances may find information about their options on the Sierra Stages website http://www.SierraStages.org or by calling Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.