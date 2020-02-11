Sierra snowpack 58 percent of normal: Weekend rain won’t bring much

A chance of rain over the weekend isn’t expected to bring relief to an otherwise paltry precipitation season so far in the northern Sierra Nevada.

The average current snowpack sits at 17.8 inches — normal for this time of year is about 30 inches.

“We’re looking at above normal temperatures and dry weather to continue at least for the next few days,” National Weather Service forecaster Karl Swanberg said. “Temperatures will be warm for the next few days.”

High temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s and sunny skies will make way to temperatures in the upper 50s Saturday before dipping to the mid-50s Sunday. Rain is possible Saturday night and Sunday.

About one-tenth of an inch of rain could fall with this weather system.

Snow levels will start at 6,000 feet Saturday night and drop toward 5,000 feet by Sunday morning with small accumulations expected.

“After that, dry conditions from Sunday night all the way through Tuesday with mostly clear skies.” Swanberg said.

Rain year-to-date totals beginning Oct. 1 show 16.87 inches of precipitation from the East Bennett and Brunswick roads rain gauge.

