Sierra Science Lecture Series to focus on Beaver Dam Restoration Techniques

WHAT: Sierra Science Lecture Series Presents: An Experimental Study of Beaver Dam Restoration Techniques WHERE: 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley. Talks are in the Multipurpose Center Building N-12. WHEN: Tuesday, March 12, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. INFO: Contact series coordinator Jason Giuliani at jgiuliani@sierracollege.edu .

The Sierra Science Series will welcome Dr. Sarah Yarnell, University of California, Davis Research Hydrologist, to present current research in meadow restoration with a presentation titled, An Experimental Study of Beaver and Beaver Dam Analogue (BDA) Restoration Techniques in Childs Meadow.

The presentation will be held on Tuesday evening, March 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center, building N12-103, at Sierra College's Nevada County Campus. Come early and enjoy a meet-and-greet and refreshments at 6:00 p.m.

Meadows play an important role in water storage and flood prevention. However, many Sierra Nevada meadows have been transformed from multi-thread channels with annually inundated floodplains into single-thread channels that store less water, store less carbon and have reduced habitat quality for a diverse suite of meadow-associated wildlife.

Dr. Yarnell aims to understand the role of beavers and beaver-dam-like structures in restoring degraded meadow resources. This presentation will report initial findings and lessons learned on an adaptive management experiment to enhance water, carbon, and wildlife in Childs Meadow, a 290-acre meadow just south of Lassen National Park. A portion of the meadow was restored using combinations of Beaver Dam Analogues, grazing enclosures, and willow staking in fall 2015 through fall 2016. The project is a modified before-after-control-impact design evaluating carbon flux, water quality, timing, and storage; and effects on meadow associated birds and amphibians.

The Sierra Science Lecture Series is presented by Sierra College Nevada County Campus and Sierra Streams Institute.

Sierra College's Nevada County Campus is located at 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley.

Parking is $3, and you can purchase permits at the kiosk machine at the main entrance to the campus.

For more information, contact the series coordinator, Jason Giuliani, at jgiuliani@sierracollege.edu.