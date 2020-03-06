Sierra Salon explores ethical approaches to criminal justice

Communities have begun to reevaluate their approaches to working with public offenders.

Diverse ideologies can influence practices, whether the focus leans towards punishment, incapacitation or rehabilitation. Guest speaker Steven Reader will help the public evaluate the challenges and ethical approaches to criminal justice and correctional facilities at 6:30 p.m. on March 12 at the Sierra Salon, located at the Inner Path, 200 Commercial Street in Nevada City.

Reader comes by his expertise through both education and experience. He earned a degree in Administration of Justice, along with Peace Officer certificates in management, leadership, and advanced corrections management. He also taught as adjunct faculty at Sierra College. Thirty years with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department helped him craft his philosophy and skills in reducing conflict and effectively communicating to bring about the best results for those who make mistakes in society.

The public is invited to join the discussion as a means to build the basis for making improvements in society’s approach to correctional facilities.

The event is sponsored by the Nevada County Baha’is, Full-Circle Learning and the Inner Path. Admission is free to the public.