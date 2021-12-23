Sierra Roots to open Emergency Shelter on Sunday
From a release:
Nevada County & Sierra Roots will open overflow Emergency Shelters on Sunday night, December 26th through Tuesday night, December 28th. The shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Nevada City Veterans Hall (415 North Pine Street) and will close at 7:30 a.m. each morning.
- The National Weather Service predicts significantly COLD weather and possible LOW SNOW starting Sunday through at least Wednesday morning of next week. Considering the weather prediction, Sierra Roots and the County of Nevada are activating the Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol for Sunday through Tuesday nights with COVID-19 safety measures in place. The shelter event may be extended as weather conditions dictate.
- With Sierra Roots leading the overall efforts, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees. Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation (HAT) to and from the sheltering location. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also connect homeless veterans to available services
- Anyone experiencing a housing crisis can gain further referral assistance for shelter, food, healthcare, and other services by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist
- If you see or know someone experiencing homelessness or have concerns about unhoused individuals, contact the HOME Team by phone at (530) 470-2686 or by email at mailto:home@co.nevada.ca.us
Source: Nevada County
