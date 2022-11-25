Sierra Roots: Save the date, Giving Tuesday is November 29





This is Vadi, who is a homeless participant and talented musician. He always plays the piano during lunches held at First Community Church in Nevada City. In the next few weeks, Sierra Roots will be putting their own spin on Giving Tuesday as they plan to share stories and pictures to show how, with the support of the community, they help community members that live without homes in the coldest season of the year.

There are three ways you can get involved on Nov. 29. Donate to Sierra Roots at: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/sierrarootsGTdonor

Or mail a check to P.O. Box 2086, Nevada City, CA 95959.

Share the Facebook fundraiser with family and friends: https://www.facebook.com/SierraRoots

Post on social media, or tell your friends, why you support Sierra Roots.

Stay in the loop on all the exciting happenings at Sierra Roots by keeping tabs on their Facebook page or at website: http://www.sierraroots.org .