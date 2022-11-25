Sierra Roots: Save the date, Giving Tuesday is November 29
This is Vadi, who is a homeless participant and talented musician. He always plays the piano during lunches held at First Community Church in Nevada City. In the next few weeks, Sierra Roots will be putting their own spin on Giving Tuesday as they plan to share stories and pictures to show how, with the support of the community, they help community members that live without homes in the coldest season of the year.
There are three ways you can get involved on Nov. 29. Donate to Sierra Roots at: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/sierrarootsGTdonor
Or mail a check to P.O. Box 2086, Nevada City, CA 95959.
Share the Facebook fundraiser with family and friends: https://www.facebook.com/SierraRoots
Post on social media, or tell your friends, why you support Sierra Roots.
Stay in the loop on all the exciting happenings at Sierra Roots by keeping tabs on their Facebook page or at website: http://www.sierraroots.org.
Sierra Roots: Save the date, Giving Tuesday is November 29
This is Vadi, who is a homeless participant and talented musician. He always plays the piano during lunches held at First Community Church in Nevada City. In the next few weeks, Sierra Roots will be…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments