Sierra roadwork (Sept. 30-Oct. 5)

Sierra Roadwork schedule (Sept. 30-Oct. 5):

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $53.8 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the State Route 49 junction: Motorists can expect intermittent full on- and off-ramp closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Palm Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Persimmon Terrace to Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Hulbert Way to Masters Court/Willow Creek Drive: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Quartz Drive to Willow Creek Drive: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Fresh Air Lane to Lorenson Road/Florence Lane: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Streeter Road to Cameo Drive: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Little Deer Drive to West Empire Street (SR-20 junction): Motorists can expect intermittent shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at Cornette Way: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from West Empire Street (SR-20 junction) to McKnight Way: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp, lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday through Monday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at West Empire Street (SR-20 junction): Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra County line to Rocky Rest Campground: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for a paving operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Indian Valley Road to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) in Colfax on South Auburn Street (local street off Interstate): Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for construction and utility work. Construction work is part of a roundabout project by the City of Colfax.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine Undercrossing to the State Route 174 junction: Westbound motorists can expect around the clock on- and off-ramp closures at the SR-174 junction from 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Friday for construction and k-rail installation. Construction work is part of a roundabout project by the City of Colfax.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Central Truckee exit: Westbound motorists can expect full ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for ditch cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Farad Undercrossing: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for a striping operation.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

State Road 89 (Nevada County) from Rainbow Drive to the Donner Party Picnic Area: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Alpine Meadows Road to the Truckee River Bridge: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control, shoulder and median closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Sierra College Boulevard: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/