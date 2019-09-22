Sierra roadwork schedule through Sept. 28

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $53.8 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Magra Road/Secret Town Overcrossing to the Long Ravine Undercrossing: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday for pavement work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Palm Avenue to the Interstate 80 junction: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Luther Road to Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Education Street to Willow Creek Drive: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday for drainage work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from South Ponderosa Way to the Mill Street/McCourtney Road offramp: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for utility work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Idaho Maryland Road to the Coyote Street offramp: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Bell Road: Motorists can expect intermittent shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday for utility work. The right turn lane from Bell Road onto SR-49 will be closed.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Hummingbird Lane: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday. Crews will be striping the highway.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Cornette Way to West Empire Street (SR-20 junction): Motorists can expect one-way reversing traffic control from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from the SR-20 junction to just past West Broad Street/Cement Hill Road: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra County line to Rocky Rest Campground: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for a paving operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Salmon Creek Road to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point before the SR-89 junction: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) in Colfax on South Auburn Street (local street off Interstate): Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for utility work. The I-80 westbound offramp connector to SR-174 will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Friday. Construction work is part of a roundabout project by the City of Colfax.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Boreal Ridge Road/Castle Peak: Westbound motorists can expect a full onramp closure around the clock through 5 p.m. Monday, September 23 for emergency paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Pass Road Overcrossing near Central Truckee: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Boca to Floriston: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for emergency guardrail repairs.

State Road 89 (Nevada County) from Rainbow Drive to Hobart Mills Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control, shoulder and median closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) at Oak Tree Lane: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for tree removal.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Clark Tunnel Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for vegetation clearing and drainage work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from North National Avenue to Carnelian Bay Avenue: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for shoulder work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/