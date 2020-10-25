Sierra roadwork schedule through Oct. 31



LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

October 25 – October 31

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Saturday morning for electrical and drainage work, grinding and paving, and curb and sidewalk work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Bell Road: Motorists may expect an auxiliary lane closure on Bell Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday for PG&E utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic. Major work on the project is complete with final electrical work anticipated in December or January.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Auburn Road to Alta Sierra Drive: Vegetation work is beginning for a $4.3 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive. Caltrans is constructing a two-way left turn lane with an increased 8-foot-wide southbound shoulder. Major construction work is expected in spring 2021. This project is currently in winter suspension.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba Pass Road to Vista Point: Construction began August 10 on a $3.7 million project to widen shoulders and improve the super elevation of the highway to reduce collisions. Motorists may expect around the clock traffic control with automatic traffic signals located at each end of the construction zone. Completion is expected mid-November 2020.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel.

October 26 – October 30

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Alta: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Blue Canyon: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road near the chain installation area: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation to the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Union Mills Bridge Overcrossing to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Truckee River Bridge just past the CHP Donner Pass Inspection Facility to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Floriston: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work. Westbound and eastbound motorists may expect alternating, full off-ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

October 26 – October 30

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closure from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for roadway excavation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

October 26 – October 31

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Meadow View Drive to Brunswick Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) between Lincoln Way and the Robie Point Firebreak Trail: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for core drilling.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from the South Fork Yuba River Bridge to the Old Downieville Highway: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the State Route 65 junction to the State Route 193 junction: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Thursday to 4:30 a.m. Friday for a sweeping operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Douglas Boulevard: Eastbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to the Brace Road Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the State Route 49 junction: Motorists may expect full ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the State Route 20 junction to Yuba Gap: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 4 a.m. to noon Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the State Route 20 junction to Emigrant Gap: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Sage Hen Road to Rainbow Drive: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Little Truckee River to Cottonwood Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans