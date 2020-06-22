Sierra roadwork schedule through June 27

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

June 21 – June 26

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: A $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Palm Avenue: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical, curb and sidewalk work.

June 22 – June 26

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Streeter Road to Wolf Road/Combie Road: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for striping operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Nishinam Gulch Road to Reader Ranch Road: Motorists may expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for guardrail repair.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Bear River to Orchard Springs Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures around the clock Sunday through Saturday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Douglas Boulevard: Westbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for survey work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Big Ben Undercrossing to the South Yuba River: Westbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for k-rail installation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Troy to Kingvale: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Friday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Kingvale: Westbound motorists may expect a full off-ramp closure from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Kingvale to Soda Springs: Eastbound motorists may expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to Soda Springs: Westbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for fence work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Castle Peak: Westbound motorists may expect full ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Donner Pass Road in Truckee to Castle Peak: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Friday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road in Truckee: Eastbound motorists may expect full ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Donner Lake Road to State Route 89: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and median closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for k-rail installation and median barrier work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Prosser Dam Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for a striping operation.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Alder Creek Road to the Donner Party Picnic Area: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for guardrail repair.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Alpine Meadows Road to Squaw Valley Road: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for guardrail work.

State Route 267 (Nevada County) at Old Brockway Road/Soaring Way: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 7 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for electrical and construction work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Union Flat Campground in Sierra County: Motorists may expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Rocky Rest Campground to Ladies Canyon: Motorists may expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from the Galleria Boulevard Overcrossing off-ramp to the Stanford Ranch on-ramp: Southbound motorists can expect lane, shoulder and ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from the Yuba County line to the Interstate 80 junction: Northbound motorists can expect moving lane closures from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday and Tuesday for striping operation.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at Blue Oaks Boulevard: Northbound motorists may expect a full off-ramp closure from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at Twelve Bridges: Motorists may expect a full on-ramp closure from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at Lincoln Boulevard: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures on Lincoln Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

