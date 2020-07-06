Sierra roadwork schedule through July 11

Note: Most traffic-interfering work will be restricted from 6 a.m. July 2 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 6 due to the July Fourth holiday.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

July 6 – July 10

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for electrical, striping, and curb and sidewalk work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: A $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

July 7 – July 10

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Washington Road: Motorists may expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday for core drilling.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from E. Broad Street/N. Bloomfield Road to just past W. Broad Street: Motorists may expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for vegetation work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Bear River to Orchard Springs Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures around the clock Monday through Saturday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Soda Springs to the Donner Summit Rest Area: Motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for fence work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Castle Peak: Eastbound motorists may expect full ramp closures from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Donner Lake Interchange to Castle Peak: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Donner Lake Interchange to Donner Pass Road: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday, and 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Trout Creek Overcrossing to Donner Pass Road: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for paving work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Magra to Gold Run: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Big Bend/Rainbow to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for k-rail installation.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Donner Pass Road in Truckee to Kingvale: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures around the clock from 8 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Friday for grinding and paving work and roadway excavation.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

