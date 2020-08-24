Sierra roadwork schedule through August 29

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

August 23 – August 28

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work, roadway excavation, and curb and sidewalk work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) between Baxter and Blue Canyon: A $3.5 million project will replace existing concrete slabs that have deteriorated and cracked. Individual slab replacement provides a smoother ride for motorists and extends the life of the interstate.

August 23 – August 29

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Crystal Springs to Blue Canyon: Motorists may expect around-the-clock lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Saturday for highway construction and concrete pouring. The eastbound Baxter ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. Monday through 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The westbound Drum Forebay ramps will be closed from 7 p.m. through 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The eastbound Drum Forebay ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The westbound Blue Canyon ramps will be closed from 3 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday for concrete work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

August 23 – August 29

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect around the clock #2 lane and shoulder closures from midnight Sunday through 11 p.m. Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Kingvale: Eastbound motorists may expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Soda Springs to Kingvale: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work. Eastbound motorists may expect around the clock lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

August 24 – August 28

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

August 24 – August 28

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal and roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Carriage Road to Ladybird Drive: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Maple Street in Auburn to Newcastle: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Canyon Way to Auburn: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent shoulder closures from6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Colfax to the Cape Horn Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures on the interstate and on local cross streets from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Alta to Dutch Flat: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Cisco Grove to the South Yuba River: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Kingvale: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Soda Springs to the Donner Summit Rest Area: Motorists may expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for fence work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Soda Springs to Overland Trail: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for a striping operation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the chain-on/off areas in Truckee to the State Route 89 separation: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work. Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the CHP Donner Pass Inspection Facility to the State Route 89 separation: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for a chip seal operation.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from W. River Street to the Interstate 80 junction: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for a striping operation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Somerset Drive to Rattlesnake Road: Motorists may expect shoulder closures fromnoon to 3 p.m. Friday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans