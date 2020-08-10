Sierra roadwork schedule through August 15

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

August 9 – August 14

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work, roadway excavation, and curb and sidewalk work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction is beginning July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic.

August 9 – August 13

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Motorists may expect a #2 lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

August 9 – August 14

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Kingvale: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. Sunday through noon Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Kingvale to Soda Springs: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

August 10 – August 11

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

August 10 – August 14

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the State Route 174 junction: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for striping work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Soda Springs to the Donner Summit Rest Area: Motorists may expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for fence work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to Vista Point: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for shoulder and guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the chain-on/off areas in Truckee to the State Route 89 separation: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures closures from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work. Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the CHP Donner Pass Inspection Facility to the Truckee River Bridge: Motorists may expect intermittent ramp and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Hinton Road Overcrossing to the Truckee River Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Floriston: Eastbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from W. River Street to the Interstate 80 junction: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Sawmill Overcrossing to Dutch Flat: Eastbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for sign work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Emigrant Gap to Yuba Gap: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the South Yuba River to Cisco Grove: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures around the clock from 5 p.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Kingvale: Motorists may expect lane, shoulder and partial ramp closures from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from Rollins Lake Road to Gladycon Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for utility work.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from Vista Avenue to Galdycon Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from Galdycon Road to White Oak Drive: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for shoulder work.

