Sierra roadwork schedule through April 4

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

March 29 – March 30, April 1 – April 4

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Persimmon Terrace: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for electrical work and a paving operation.

March 29 – March 30, April 1 – April 4

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Live Oak Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for electrical work and a paving operation.

March 29 – March 30, April 1 – April 4

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Hulbert Way to Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for vegetation work and a paving operation.

March 29 – March 30, April 1 – April 4

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Willow Creek Drive to Dry Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturdayfor vegetation work and a paving operation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Bar Ela Ranch Road to Dalmatian Drive/Buena Woods Way: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the King Road Overcrossing to the Rock Springs Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for vegetation work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June 2020. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Bell Road to Applegate: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for a crack seal operation.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans