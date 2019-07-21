Sierra roadwork schedule, Sunday through July 27

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a 3-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the Interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

Highway 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/Highway 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

This week

Highway 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Live Oak Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for drainage, electrical and shoulder work.

Highway 49 (Placer County) from Masters Court/Willow Creek Drive to Rock Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for electrical and shoulder work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

Highway 20 (Nevada County) from Manzanita Diggins Drive to Brunswick Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for a crack seal operation.

Highway 49 (Placer County) at the Interstate 80 junction: Southbound motorists can expect a full connector ramp closure to westbound I-80 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday for guardrail repairs.

Highway 49 (Nevada County) from Ladybird Drive to Dana Court: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday for electrical work.

Highway 49 (Nevada County) from Pekolee Road to Round Valley Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for electrical work.

Highway 49 (Nevada County) from the North Sidehill Viaduct to Reader Ranch Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for utility work.

Highway 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra County line to Chapman Creek Campground: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for ditch cleaning.

Highway 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Sacramento-Placer County line to Newcastle Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20 to 4 a.m. Sunday, July 21 for a sweeping operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Riverside Avenue Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a partial off-ramp closure from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. Temporary traffic control signs will be in place on the ramp shoulder to notify motorists of paving work on Cirby Way.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Rock Springs Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures for grinding and paving work. Westbound: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. weeknights, 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekends. Eastbound: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. weeknights, 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and 11 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Heather Glen Overcrossing to Applegate Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and off-ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) in Colfax on South Auburn Street (local street off Interstate): Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation. Construction work is part of a roundabout project by the City of Colfax.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Summit Rest Area: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect full rest area closures from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday for emergency water line repairs.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to Donner Lake Road: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions from around the clock Monday through Thursday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Nevada state line to Floriston: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a sweeping operation. CHP will be assisting with rolling traffic breaks.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Donner Pass Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Eagle Lakes Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

Highway 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

Highway 193 (Placer County) from Taylor Road to Ridge Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for grinding, paving and striping work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.