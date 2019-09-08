Sierra roadwork schedule (Sept. 9-14)

Sierra roadwork schedule for Sept. 9-14:

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine Undercrossing to the Secret Town/Magra Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for highway construction. Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for a striping operation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue to Persimmon Terrace: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday for pavement work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue to Luther Road: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Palm Avenue to Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Palm Avenue to Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Hulbert Way to Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for concrete work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Willow Creek Drive to Quartz Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Dorsey Drive to Gold Flat Road/Ridge Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Streeter Road to Linton Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Little Deer Drive to Little Valley Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from McKnight Way to West Empire Street (SR-20 junction): Motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday for utility work. Traffic will be detoured at West Empire to SR-174 before resuming travel on SR-49.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra County line to Rocky Rest Campground: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for a paving operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Wild Plum Road to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect lane restrictions and reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Vista Point to just north of the SR-89 junction: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) in Colfax on South Auburn Street (local street off Interstate): Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Tuesday for utility work. Construction work is part of a roundabout project by the City of Colfax.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the eastbound/westbound Gold Run State Roadside Rest Areas: Motorists can expect a full closure of the rest areas around the clock Sunday through Saturday for sewer repairs.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Dutch Flat to Gold Run: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from just before Crystal Springs to the Baxter Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday for sign work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Emigrant Gap to the break check area: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from South Yuba Drive to Donner Pass Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday through Friday for grinding and paving.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Castle Peak to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Boreal Ridge Road/Castle Peak: Westbound motorists can expect a full onramp closure around the clock through 5 p.m. Monday, September 23 for emergency paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Castle Peak to the Donner Lake Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5 a.m. to noon Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday. Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday. Construction crews will be installing k-rail, striping and performing guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Pole Creek Road to Cabin Creek Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for k-rail removal.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control, shoulder and median closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Gold Hill Drive to Colfax Avenue East: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Rainbow Valley Lane to Gold Hill Road: Eastbound motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for utility work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Carnelian Bay Avenue to Kings Beach: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/