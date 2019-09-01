Sierra roadwork schedule Sept. 2-7

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Persimmon Terrace to Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Interstate 80 to Palm Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for electrical work and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday for pavement repair.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Persimmon Terrace to Interstate 80: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday for pavement repair.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Luther Road to Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for electrical work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to just past Reader Ranch Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Streeter Street to Cameo Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) between Dry Creek Road and Rio Oso Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday through Friday for striping operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Indian Valley Road to Oak Valley Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for paving operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Ladies Canyon to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Yuba County) from Camptonville Road to the Sierra County Line: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for a paving operation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Cisco Grove to the Castle Peak Undercrossing: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday. Construction crews are replacing metal beam guardrail with concrete barriers.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to Donner Lake Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures around the clock Tuesday through Thursday for a striping operation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Farad Undercrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for a striping operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Applegate Road to W Paoli Lane: Motorists can expect a full ramp closure 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday and lane and shoulder restrictions 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at S Auburn Street: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closure on local cross-street 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday and a westbound full ramp closure 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine Bridge to Magra Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp closure 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Kearsarge Mill Road to the Whitmore Maintenance Station: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the eastbound/westbound Gold Run State Roadside Rest Areas: Motorists can expect a full closure of the rest areas around the clock Sunday through Saturday for sewer repairs.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada County) from South Yuba Drive to Donner Pass Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for grinding and paving.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) from the Nevada County Line to the Nevada State Line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) at Alpine Meadows Road: Northbound motorists can expect lane restrictions 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) at Squaw Valley Road: Southbound motorists can expect lane restrictions 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday for pavement work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) at Highlands View Road: Motorists can local cross-street closure 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday for pavement work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/