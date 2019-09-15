Sierra roadwork schedule (Sept. 16-21)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue to Luther Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Persimmon Terrace to Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Bell Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday through Saturday for a paving operation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Live Oak Lane: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Summer Ridge Drive to Luther Road: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closState Route 49 (Placer County) from Hulbert Way to Willow Creek Drive/Masters Court: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Education Street to Willow Creek Drive/Masters Court: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) West Empire Street (SR-20 junction) to Brunswick Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Conservation Road/Pine Needle Lane to the Yuba Pass: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for a striping operation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Hummingbird Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, and 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for a striping operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Streeter Road to Cameo Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Millhouse Drive to Hoyt Crossing Trail: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Bell Road to Willow Creek Drive: Northbound motorists can expect a shoulder closure from 9 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Alta Sierra Drive to Upward Way: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra County line to Rocky Rest Campground: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for a paving operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Old Gold Lake Road to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect lane restrictions and reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba Pass Road to State Route 89: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from South Yuba Drive to Donner Pass Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Boreal Ridge Road/Castle Peak: Westbound motorists can expect a full onramp closure around the clock through 5 p.m. Monday, September 23 for emergency paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Farad Undercrossing: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for a striping operation.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation 13.7with drainage work completion.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Squaw Valley Road to just past Bridge 2: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for a paving operation.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control, shoulder and median closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

