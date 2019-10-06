Sierra roadwork schedule (Oct. 7-12)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $53.8 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Fulweiler Avenue/Elm Avenue to the Interstate 80 junction: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Persimmon Terrace to Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for k-rail removal and shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Masters Court/Willow Creek Drive to Rock Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to just north of Wolf Road/Combie Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra County line to Rocky Rest Campground: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for a paving operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Indian Valley Road to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Interstate 80/State Route193 junction: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) in Colfax on South Auburn Street (local street off Interstate): Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 p.m.to 7 a.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction and utility work. Westbound motorists can expect full on- and off-ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Construction work is part of a roundabout project by the City of Colfax.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the State Route 174 junction to Canyon Way/Placer Hills Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge Road to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit State Roadside Rest Areas to Donner Lake Interchange: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday; eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5 a.m. to noon Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from the Nevada state line to the Farad Undercrossing: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency guardrail repair. Permit loads will not be allowed on westbound I-80 during this period.

State Road 89 (Nevada County) from the Donner Party Picnic Area to Klondike Flat Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Schaffer Mills Road/Truckee Airport Road to Stewart Way: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/