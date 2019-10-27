Sierra roadwork schedule: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

This week

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue to Persimmon Terrace: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Luther Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Persimmon Terrace to Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Streeter Road to Cameo Drive: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday for paving and utility work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra County line to Rocky Rest Campground: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for a paving operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a county bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Placer Counties) from the Yuba Gap Overcrossing to the Rainbow Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Placer Counties) from the Troy Undercrossing to the Soda Springs Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Lake Interchange to the Donner Pass Road Overcrossing (Central Truckee): Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures around the clock beginning 6 a.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Friday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Overland Trail Undercrossing to Central Truckee (exit 186): Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday for emergency guardrail repairs.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from Floriston to the Nevada-Sierra County line: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday for emergency guardrail repair. Permit loads will not be allowed on eastbound I-80.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Cottonwood Road: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to just before Stardust Lane: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Mandarin Hill Road: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for drainage and maintenance work.

State Road 193 (Placer County) from Armes Lane/Summer Star Way to the Interstate 80 junction: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for tree removal and a maintenance operation.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Mt. Watson Road to Kings Beach: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Source: Caltrans