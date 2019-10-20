Sierra roadwork schedule (Oct. 20 – 26)

This week

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Palm Avenue to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work and temporary re-striping.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Live Oak Lane to Luther Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Hulbert Way to Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Education Street to Quartz Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Sun Ridge Court to Scotts Flat Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Penn Valley Drive/Rough and Ready Highway to Cattle Drive: Motorists can expect lane closures with a lane shift from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday for tree removal.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) near Mother Lode Road/Oak Drive: Motorists can expect lane closures with a lane shift from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for tree removal.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at Cornette Way: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra county line to Rocky Rest Campground: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for a paving operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December. Detour signs will be in place for a county bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Gold Run State Roadside Rest Areas: Motorists can expect full rest area closures around the clock during the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge Road to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Summit State Roadside Rest Areas: Motorists can expect full rest area closures around the clock during the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit State Roadside Rest Areas to Donner Lake Interchange: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday. Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, 5 a.m. to noon Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Pass Road Overcrossing to the Donner Lake Interchange: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 a.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Friday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from the Farad Undercrossing to the Nevada state line: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for emergency guardrail repair. Permit loads will not be allowed on eastbound I-80 during this period.

State Road 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Sierra College Boulevard: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Clark Tunnel Road to Armes Lane/Summer Star Way: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal and maintenance work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Schaffer Mills Road/Truckee Airport Road to Stewart Way: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Source: Caltrans