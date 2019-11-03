Sierra roadwork schedule (Nov. 4-9)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Palm Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Edgewood Road to Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Holly Vista Way to Luther Road: Northbound motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Monday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Willow Creek Drive to Bell Road: Northbound motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday for electrical work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Rim Rock Lane/Celio Road to Los Altos Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Persimmon Terrace to Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to just past Wolf Road/Combie Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra County line to Rocky Rest Campground: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for a paving operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the State Route 174 junction: Westbound motorists can on- and off-ramp closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for a striping operation. Construction work is part of a roundabout project by the City of Colfax.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Kingvale to Soda Springs: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work. The Soda Springs/Norden offramp will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Fowler Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Road 193 (Placer County) from Armes Lane/Summer Star Way to the Interstate 80 junction: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a maintenance operation.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/