Sierra roadwork schedule (Nov. 25-30)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Nov. 24 – Nov. 27

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Palm Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Fulweiler Avenue/Elm Avenue to Edgewood Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday for shoulder and drainage work. Motorists can expect extended shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday between Palm Avenue and Persimmon Terrace, and Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road and Edgewood Road.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Luther Road to Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday for shoulder work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Streeter Road to Cameo Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for a striping operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Caarriage Road to Ladybird Drive: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Pekolee Drive/Travertine Court to Meadowbrook Court: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for vegetation work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra counties) from Ridge Road in Yuba County to the Yuba Pass Summit in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for a paving operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra County line to Rocky Rest Campground: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for a paving operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December. Detour signs will be in place for a county bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Boreal Ridge Road/Castle Peak to the Donner Lake Interchange: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Placer counties) from the Donner Lake Interchange to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Placer counties) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to Troy: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Tuesday for grinding and paving work. Westbound motorists can expect a full off-ramp closure at Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge Road from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Sierra-Nevada County line to the Farad Undercrossing: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for emergency slide repair. Westbound permit loads will be restricted during this period.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from the Placer-Nevada County line to Lower Colfax Road: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for tree removal.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Main Street to Skyview Drive: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday for drainage cleaning.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov